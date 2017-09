Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Lombard Odier appointed Duncan MacIntyre chief executive of its private client business in the UK.

MacIntyre, whose appointment will come into effect on Jan. 4, joins from Coutts & Co, where he was a member of the executive committee since 2010.

MacIntyre’s previous employers include JP Morgan Chase & Co , Robert Fleming & Co and HSBC James Capel, a unit of HSBC Asset Management. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)