Swiss bank Lombard Odier posts H1 profit rise despite franc hit
August 28, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss bank Lombard Odier posts H1 profit rise despite franc hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Lombard Odier on Friday posted a 12 percent year-on-year rise in first-half consolidated net profit, despite Switzerland’s strong currency shrinking its pile of assets under management.

Last year, the Geneva bank broke with more than 200 years of tradition and published earnings for the first time.

Lombard Odier said net profit for the first six months of 2015 rose to 70 million Swiss francs ($73 million) from 62.5 million a year earlier.

The bank had assets under management of 155 billion francs, down from 161 billion at the end of 2014.

As with many Swiss wealth managers, the bank’s asset base was hit when foreign currency holdings were translated into francs, the value of which has rocketed in 2015.

Lombard Odier said this was partly offset by a positive market performance, as well as net inflows from its three business units: private banking, asset management, and technology and banking services.

($1 = 0.9606 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields and David Holmes

