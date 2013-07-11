FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London banking vacancies down 9 pct - survey
July 11, 2013 / 11:03 PM / in 4 years

London banking vacancies down 9 pct - survey

Sebastian Salek

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Job vacancies in London’s financial services sector were down 9 percent in the first six months of this year, compared with the same period in 2012, a survey showed on Friday.

The number of openings picked up in June from May, but the survey by recruitment firm Morgan McKinley showed that vacancies for the first half fell to 45,675, from 50,337 in the same period last year.

The number of active job seekers rose by 15 percent in the first six months from a year earlier.

Morgan McKinley said its survey indicated an average salary increase of 15 percent for those securing new jobs in June.

Although the compliance and audit markets saw active recruitment, there had been less hiring activity in trading and corporate finance amid a lack of merger and acquisition deals.

The combined value of domestic and outbound mergers and acquisitions by UK companies in the first half of this year fell to its lowest level since 1995, according to data provider Dealogic.

