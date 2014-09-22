FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London Mining, Glencore in contract dispute
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 22, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

London Mining, Glencore in contract dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iron ore miner London Mining Plc said it was in dispute with Glencore Plc regarding an offtake agreement and was considering its options, including termination of the contract.

The company said the dispute was about cash prepayment amount, which Swiss-based miner and commodities trader Glencore refused to pay.

Offtake agreements are contracts that commit future production for cash.

London Mining, whose only operating mine is in Sierra Leone, said it was in talks with its core lender to provide the short-term replacement liquidity.

London Mining said it has received interest from a number of parties to reallocate uncommitted offtake and provide further funding to the company in the event that the position with Glencore cannot be resolved. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.