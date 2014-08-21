FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London Mining posts H1 core loss as iron prices slump
August 21, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

London Mining posts H1 core loss as iron prices slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - London Mining Plc reported a core loss for the first half of the year, citing a fall in iron ore prices.

The miner also cut the top end of its full-year iron ore production forecast to 5.1 million wet metric tonnes from 5.4 million.

The company posted a loss of $10.8 million before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $24.0 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 22 percent to $110.6 million. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
