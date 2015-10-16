FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LSE Group launches interest rate derivatives joint venture
October 16, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

LSE Group launches interest rate derivatives joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) said on Friday it launched an interest rate derivatives venture, CurveGlobal, with a group of major dealer banks.

LSEG said it joined hands with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Société Générale and Chicago Board Options Exchange to launch CurveGlobal.

LSEG, which owns Borsa Italiana, MillenniumIT and the London Stock Exchange - said its initial investment in CurveGlobal will be 9.5 million pounds ($14.7 million), or a 31.67 percent stake, which it will try to reduce to 25 percent by adding other shareholders.

Trading of CurveGlobal products on LSE Derivatives Market is expected to go live in the second quarter of next year, the company said. ($1 = 0.6461 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
