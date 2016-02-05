LSE Group's joint venture CurveGlobal appoints Andrew Ross CEO

Feb 5 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s (LSEG) interest rate derivatives joint venture, CurveGlobal, said it had appointed Andrew Ross as chief executive.

Ross, who has worked with Morgan Stanley for more than 10 years, was most recently a managing director at the investment bank. (bit.ly/1QhyrcA)

LSEG said in October that it joined hands with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Plc, Citibank , Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co , Societe Generale SA and the Chicago Board Options Exchange to launch CurveGlobal.

LSEG, which owns Borsa Italiana, MillenniumIT and the London Stock Exchange - said then that it had a 31.67 percent stake in the venture, which it will try to reduce to 25 percent by adding other shareholders.

CurveGlobal said on Friday that France’s BNP Paribas had joined the venture on Jan. 29. ($1 = 0.6919 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)