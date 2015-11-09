LSE Group says operating margin to rise at information services arm

Nov 9 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said operating margin for its information services division would rise, driven by revenue growth and cost savings from the integration of its FTSE and Russell benchmark businesses.

The company, which owns Borsa Italiana, MillenniumIT and the London Stock Exchange, expects double-digit revenue growth annually over the next 3 years for FTSE Russell, UnaVista and the Stock Exchange Daily Official List (Sedol).

LSEG said it would host an update for its information services division later on Monday, focussing on its FTSE Russell benchmark business.

LSEG said last month it would sell Frank Russell Company’s asset management business to U.S. private-equity firm TA Associates for gross proceeds of about $1.15 billion.

The company said at that time that the separation of the Russell Index business from Russell Investments was expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2016, following which, the Russell Index would be integrated with the FTSE.

Information services accounted for 27 percent of LSEG’s revenue for the year ended Dec. 31.

LSEG shares were up marginally at 2610 pence at 0822 GMT. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)