London Stock Exchange Group's Q3 revenue rises 12 pct

Oct 22 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) posted a rise in its third-quarter revenue from continuing operations, aided by growth at all its divisions.

The company, which owns Borsa Italiana, MillenniumIT and the London Stock Exchange, said its fourth quarter had started well with continued capital raising activity, including Worldpay Groups’ initial public offering, the largest on the London Stock Exchange this year.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 12 percent to 326.4 million pounds ($503.4 million) in the third quarter ended Sept.30. ($1 = 0.6483 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)