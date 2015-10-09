LSE Group's shares fall on Russell Investments sale

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shares in London Stock Exchange Group Plc fell marginally a day after the exchange operator said it would sell asset management business Russell Investments to U.S. private equity firm TA Associates.

The stock was down 0.449 percent at 2440 pence at 0713 GMT.

LSEG’s shares have risen 2.89 percent since the company launched a sale process for Russell Investments in February.

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said in a statement after London markets closed on Thursday that it would sell the unit for gross proceeds of about $1.15 billion (748.31 million pounds).

The company had put up Russell Investments - a part of the Frank Russell Company it acquired last year - on the block in February.

Analysts said that given the timing delay, the market sell-off and increased volatility, the sales proceeds were below expectations.

“Given management’s comments on strong demand for the asset, we - and the market - expected a bit more in terms of gross proceeds, and we believe the shares may register some disappointment,” RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note on Thursday.

Numis analysts cut their price target on the stock to 2,450 pence from 2,500 pence, citing the lower-than-expected sale price.

BofA Merrill Lynch analysts, however, believe that the market has been fretting about the sale, and Thursday’s announcement should put an end to these worries.

LSEG bought Frank Russell for $2.7 billion last year from insurer Northwestern Mutual, primarily for its large index business. (bit.ly/1WQBhdP)

Russell Investments reported a pretax profit of $43 million for the six months ended June 30.

The company, which owns the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and MillenniumIT, said it would receive net proceeds of about $920 million from the sale after tax and expenses. It expects to use the cash proceeds to reduce debt.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs are advising LSEG on the sale, which is expected to close in the first half of 2016. (1 British pound = $1.5368) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)