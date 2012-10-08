FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lndn & Stfd Prop sells interest in Meadowhall
October 8, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Lndn & Stfd Prop sells interest in Meadowhall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - London & Stamford Property PLC : * Lndn & stfd prop plc - disposal of interest in meadowhall * Jv sold its 50% interest in the Freehold of meadowhall shopping centre to

norges bank investment * Purchase price values meadowhall at £1.525 billion, which reflects a net

initial yield of 5.09% * Total return on equity is 129.3%, an equity multiple of 2.29 and an irr of

32.3% * Firepower of up to £1 billion as company positions itself to take advantage

of expected investment opportunities

