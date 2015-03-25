FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-London Capital names Charles-Henri Sabet as CEO
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-London Capital names Charles-Henri Sabet as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Online trading services provider London Capital Group Holdings Plc said it had appointed Executive Chairman Charles-Henri Sabet as its group chief executive.

London Capital also appointed non-executive director Charles Poncet as non-executive chairman.

Sabet has been executive chairman since joining the board on Sept. 3. Poncet joined London Capital as a non-executive director in November.

The company said non-executive director Nicholas Lee would become a senior independent non-executive director. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)

