#Basic Materials
August 7, 2013 / 11:59 PM / in 4 years

London Metal Exchange eyes 3 CEO candidates -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange is considering three candidates to succeed Chief Executive Martin Abbott who is set to step down at the end of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The LME, the world’s biggest marketplace for industrial metals such as copper and aluminium, is choosing between its chief operating officer, Diarmuid O‘Hegarty, and a former CEO of NYSE Liffe, Garry Jones, Bloomberg said, unable to verify the third candidate.

The 137-year-old institution, which was bought last year for $2.2 billion by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, has been under Abbott’s management since 2006.

The London-based futures exchange could not immediately be reached for comment late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
