BRIEF-LSE and LCH agree terms of revised offer

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC : * Revised offer for majority stake in LCH.Clearnet * LSE and LCH.clearnet confirm agreed terms of revised recommended cash offer * LSE to acquire up to a further 55.5 percent in LCH.clearnet under the revised offer * Resulting in it holding up to 57.8 percent * Other LCH.Clearnet shareholders to hold at least 42.2 percent following the

transaction * Accepting LCH.Clearnet shareholders will receive 15 euros per LCH.clearnet share * Revised offer is E633 million (£544 million) * Maximum total investment to be made by LSE will be E536 million