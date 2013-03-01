FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-LSE, LCH Clearnet extend deal deadline
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-LSE, LCH Clearnet extend deal deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group has set a new March 7 deadline to finalise details of a 366 million pound ($556 million) offer to take a majority stake in clearing house LCH Clearnet.

The LSE said on Friday that discussions between both parties continued “to progress well”, likely quelling some fears that regulatory demands on LCH to stockpile more capital against its trading activities could dampen LSE’s appetite for the deal.

The exchange has already cut its offer price for LCH, amid concerns the new rules could crimp LCH’s earnings potential.

The LSE plans to take a 60 percent stake in LCH, which makes money by acting as a middle man in financial trades and guaranteeing to complete deals if one of the parties cannot.

The acquisition will help the LSE diversify from its core equities business into the many debt and currency markets in which LCH operates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.