BRIEF-LSE says shareholders approve LCH.Clearnet deal

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC : * In fixed income trading, mts money markets (repo) value traded increased 17
per cent, * LSE - cash markets value traded was unchanged; mot retail bond trading
volumes were strong, showing a 19 per cent increase * LSE - total equity capital raised on the group’s markets for period was £14.8
billion with 107 new issues * Lseg and lch shareholder meetings on 27 March gave shareholder approvals for
lseg to acquire up to 55.5 per cent of lch