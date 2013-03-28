FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSE says shareholders approve LCH.Clearnet deal
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-LSE says shareholders approve LCH.Clearnet deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC : * In fixed income trading, mts money markets (repo) value traded increased 17

per cent, * LSE - cash markets value traded was unchanged; mot retail bond trading

volumes were strong, showing a 19 per cent increase * LSE - total equity capital raised on the group’s markets for period was £14.8

billion with 107 new issues * Lseg and lch shareholder meetings on 27 March gave shareholder approvals for

lseg to acquire up to 55.5 per cent of lch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
