BRIEF-LSE says shareholders approve LCH.Clearnet deal

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC : * In fixed income trading, mts money markets (repo) value traded increased 17

per cent, * LSE - cash markets value traded was unchanged; mot retail bond trading

volumes were strong, showing a 19 per cent increase * LSE - total equity capital raised on the group’s markets for period was £14.8

billion with 107 new issues * Lseg and lch shareholder meetings on 27 March gave shareholder approvals for

lseg to acquire up to 55.5 per cent of lch