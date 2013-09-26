BRIEF-London Stock Exchange says equity issuance pipeline is "encouraging"

Sept 26 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC : * Total equity capital raised in five months to end August 9.3 billion STG

(2013:4.0 billion STG) * Issuance has been good so far this year and the pipeline is encouraging * Average daily UK equity value traded up 5 percent in five months to end

August * Italian average daily volumes down 7 percent in five months to August * Derivatives trading volumes down 31 percent in five months to August * The group has entered into an agreement to acquire turquoise derivatives