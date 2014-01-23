FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-London Stock Exchange - Q3 income up 48 per cent at 308.9 million STG
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-London Stock Exchange - Q3 income up 48 per cent at 308.9 million STG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC : * Q3 income up 48 per cent at 308.9 million STG * Income for 9 months year-to-date up 38 per cent, to 876.0 million STG * Q3 revenues up 13 per cent * Q3 revenues up 13 percent * Capital markets Q3 revenues up 21 per cent * Capital markets Q3 revenues up 21 percent * Information services Q3 revenues up 16 percent * Technology services revenues up 17 percent * Lch.clearnet Q3 total income up 3 percent on pro forma basis * Post trade services (italy) Q3 revenues up 14 percent * Positive signs in primary markets in Q4, expects continuing capital raising

activity * UK, Italian cash equity trading and Italian derivative trading ahead of

previous year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.