MOVES-London Stock Exchange appoints Serge Harry to executive committee
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-London Stock Exchange appoints Serge Harry to executive committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group said it appointed Serge Harry to the group’s executive committee.

Harry will be the chairman of globeSettle, LSEG’s central securities depository in Luxembourg, and will also be the group country head for France, Benelux and Germany, LSEG said.

He will work with the management of LSEG’s businesses to ensure the group delivers a full service offering to clients in these markets.

Harry will also continue to be on the board of European clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA.

He was most recently a senior adviser to LSEG Chief Executive Xavier Rolet. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
