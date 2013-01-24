FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-LSE data unit helps exchange offset weaker markets
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-LSE data unit helps exchange offset weaker markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange’s data business helped the group wipe out losses in capital markets and treasury income to beat forecasts with a 6 percent rise in quarterly income.

The LSE said on Thursday income for the three months to December rose to 209 million pounds ($330 million), compared with a forecast for 201 million.

The British exchange’s 44 percent increase in data services income to 76 million pounds wiped out a 4 percent fall in capital markets revenue to 66 million and a 17 percent slide in net treasury income to 28 million.

“The group has continued to benefit from a more diversified range of businesses with particularly strong performances from our Information Services and our Technology operations”, chief executive Xavier Rolet said.

The LSE Group’s technology business income rose 5 percent for the quarter to 14 million pounds.

The LSE is seen by analysts as a possible bidder for the European share trading arm of NYSE Euronext which last month agreed to sell itself to energy group the IntercontinentalExchange and spin-off Euronext, the European stock market business. $1 = 0.6313 pound)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.