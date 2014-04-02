FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSE Group deputy chairman gets first instance conviction from Italian court
April 2, 2014 / 4:47 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-LSE Group deputy chairman gets first instance conviction from Italian court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Statement re. Board member

* Paolo Scaroni, a non-executive director and deputy chairman of company, has received a first instance conviction from a regional italian court

* Relating to inadequate environmental standards at Enel, a company of which he was chief executive between 2002 and 2005.

* Scaroni is appealing such decision as unfounded and under Italian law decision is suspended and conditional pending appeal. LSEG’s relevant regulators have been notified of this development

* Paolo Scaroni continues as a non-executive director of company

* LSEG will provide further updates if appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

