FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European banks set to bid for IKB - sources
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

European banks set to bid for IKB - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - Private equity investor Lone Star is expected to receive bids from some large European banks for its German corporate bank IKB, one of Germany’s high-profile victims of the financial crisis, two people familiar with the transaction said.

Banks such as HSBC, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Santander, Rabobank and SEB received information packages on IKB in early March and have been asked to return with non-binding offers by a mid-April deadline, the people said.

Some of these banks, which all aim to expand their business with medium-sized German companies - IKB’s specialty - are only interested in the corporate lending activities and not the whole bank, they added.

IKB, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Santander and SEB declined to comment, while Lone Star and Rabobank were not available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.