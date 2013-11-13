Lone Star wins right to buy Osaka prefecture's railway, warehouse firm-sources

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. distressed asset investor Lone Star has won the right to buy the Osaka Prefectural Urban Development Co, half owned by Japan’s Osaka prefecture, for 78 billion yen ($783 million), two people with direct knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.

Lone Star outbid its peer Fortress Investment Group and a local railway company Nankai Electric Railway Co, to buy the company, the sources said.

The divestment of the company that runs railway systems and warehouses reflects a privatisation strategy by Osaka prefecture.

Osaka prefecture owns 49 percent stake in the company while Osaka Gas Co, Kansai Electric Power Co and Japanese banks including Resona Holdings Inc own a 51 percent.