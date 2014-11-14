FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Lonestar Capital to shut down -Wall St Journal
November 14, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund Lonestar Capital to shut down -Wall St Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Lonestar Capital Management LLC is shutting down, hurt by its flagging performance in October, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the firm.

Jerome Simon, the fund's founder, called the closure a "bittersweet moment" in a letter sent to investors, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1qGojOF)

Lonestar could not be immediately reached for comment.

Simon would manage his own wealth from a personal office once the shutdown is complete in mid-2015, the report said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)

