CenterLight Health System Inc, a New York long-term managed care provider, agreed on Thursday to pay $47 million to settle allegations that it enrolled ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries.

The enrollees at issue were referred by CenterLight to adult day care centers, which provided services that did not qualify for reimbursement, state and federal authorities said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23kg2VX