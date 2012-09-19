FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China property firm Longfor raises $400 mln via share issue
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

China property firm Longfor raises $400 mln via share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Longfor Properties Co Ltd , one of China’s ten biggest developers by sales, said on Wednesday it would issue HK$3.09 billion ($400 million) worth of new shares to fund projects and to use as general working capital.

It will issue 260 million new shares to Charm Talent International Ltd at HK$11.88 apiece, a 7.9 percent discount to its previous close, the property firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Charm Talent will buy the shares after selling the same amount of shares to the market. Its stake in Longfor will fall to 43.2 percent from 45.4 percent.

Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Tuesday that Longfor planned sell shares in a range of HK$11.88 to HK$12.38 each.

For the statement click here

$1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.