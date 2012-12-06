S&P revises NY's Long Island Power Authority outlook to negative

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service said on Thursday it revised New York’s Long Island Power Authority credit outlook to negative from stable.

The rating agency also affirmed its rating on the authority’s A-minus bonds, affecting $6.6 billion of debt.

“The outlook revision reflects our view that protracted power outages following Superstorm Sandy contribute to a political climate that diminishes the utility’s rate-making and financial flexibility,” said S&P credit analyst David Bodek in a statement.