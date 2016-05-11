FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical to pay 2015 dividend on May 18
May 11, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical to pay 2015 dividend on May 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 7.8 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 17, for 2015

* Says it to distribute 2.2 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends

* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3GiJBf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
