BRIEF-Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical to pay 2015 dividend on May 18

May 11 (Reuters) - Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 7.8 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 17, for 2015

* Says it to distribute 2.2 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends

* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18

