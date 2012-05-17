FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Longreach seeks T$30/share for Taiwan bank stake-source
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Longreach seeks T$30/share for Taiwan bank stake-source

Faith Hung, Emily Chan

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 17 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Longreach Group is seeking T$30 or more a share for its stake in Taiwan’s EnTie Commercial Bank, a price that would value any deal at about $1.2 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Longreach and bigger rival Carlyle Group are planning to exit their bank investments in Taiwan, as its competitive, fragmented banking market and slow progress on building ties with China have never produced the returns the investors had sought.

“Longreach wants to make a profit,” said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity. “They are trying to decide when to exit.”

Longreach bought a 51 percent stake in Entie in 2007 for T$18.8 billion ($637 million) amid a rush of private equity deals in Taiwan’s banking industry. It currently holds 58 percent of EnTie.

It hired Morgan Stanley to explore the sale of its stake, a source said in April.

Taiwanese banks’ return on assets in 2011 was 0.53 percent - the lowest among banks in Asia excluding Japan, according to Fitch Ratings in Taiwan. They also have with little in the way of overseas operations to fuel growth.

In midday trading, shares of EnTie rose 0.42 percent, lagging the broader market’s 1.64 percent rally. (Editing by Jonathan Standing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.