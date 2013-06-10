FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KapStone Paper to buy Longview Fibre for $1.03 billion
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 5:56 PM / in 4 years

KapStone Paper to buy Longview Fibre for $1.03 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp said on Monday it struck a deal to buy Longview Fibre Paper and Packaging Inc for $1.03 billion in cash, in a move to bulk up its production of containerboard used in making cardboard boxes.

Longview is currently owned by a private equity fund run by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. It had $118 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2012 and $42 million of EBITDA in the first quarter of 2013.

KapStone will not take on any of Longview’s debt or cash on hand as part of the deal, the company said in its statement. It expects about $10 million of cost savings within the first 18 months of acquiring Longview.

KapStone, which expects the deal to close this summer, said it has committed financing from Bank of America Corp, Barclays Plc, and Wells Fargo & Co.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.