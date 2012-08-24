FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Troubled platinum miner Lonmin appoints acting CEO
August 24, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Troubled platinum miner Lonmin appoints acting CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Platinum miner Lonmin, facing a strained balance sheet, a shortfall in production and lost revenue after a violent strike that left 44 dead, has appointed its chief financial officer as acting chief executive.

The South Africa-focused company, the third-largest in the sector, said Simon Scott would take the helm while chief executive Ian Farmer pursues a course of treatment for an unspecified illness.

Lonmin said it would be “some months” before Farmer would return to work full time.

