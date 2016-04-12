Lonmin says CFO Scott to step down

April 12 (Reuters) - South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin on Tuesday said Simon Scott would step down as chief financial officer and that the company is looking for a successor.

Scott will step down from the board following Lonmin’s interim results in May, the company said.

“After successfully completing last year’s fundraising in an exceptionally challenging market, it is now the right time for me to pursue other interests,” Scott said in a statement. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)