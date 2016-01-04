FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lonmin says third-largest shareholder divests stake
January 4, 2016 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

Lonmin says third-largest shareholder divests stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Platinum producer Lonmin Plc said in a regulatory filing that Kagiso Asset Management sold nearly 33 million shares in the company in December, fully divesting its stake.

Cape Town-based Kagiso, Lonmin’s third-largest shareholder, sold the shares on Dec. 17, a week after a crucial rights issue by the company failed to find favour with investors.

Lonmin, hurt by plunging platinum prices and high labour costs, raised $400 million through the rights issue, which priced shares at just a penny each.

The issue made Public Investment Corp, which manages South African government employee retirement funds, the largest shareholder in Lonmin with a stake of nearly 30 percent.

Kagiso was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

