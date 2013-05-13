UPDATE 2-Profit jumps at miner Lonmin as wage battle looms

* Beats forecasts with first-half H1 pre-tax profit of $54 million

* Raises full-year production guidance to “in excess of 700,000 ounces”

* Unit cost guidance brought down to increase of “below 8 percent”

* Stock jumps over 5 percent in early trade, later pares gains

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - South African platinum miner Lonmin more than doubled first-half profit compared to a troubled 2012 and improved its full year guidance, beating forecasts even as it warned of the “significant challenge” of wage negotiations ahead.

Lonmin, the world’s third-largest primary platinum producer, was at the centre of a wave of South African labour unrest and violence last year that left dozens dead. Lonmin’s finances were left so battered it had to tap shareholders for cash and has been battling to return to full production since.

Monday’s earnings beat expectations thanks to a smaller than forecast increase in costs and a fast production ramp-up, helping pre-tax profit rise to $54 million for the six months, compared to $18 million a year ago.

It also improved its production target for the year, cut its cost inflation predictions and ended the six months with $194 million of net cash - sending its shares up over 5 percent.

However, Lonmin also said it faced tough months ahead, as the industry prepares for wage talks that analysts fear could spark fresh unrest and test the miner’s recovery from its worst-ever year. Indeed, the negotiations come against a backdrop of job cuts, high unemployment, weak prices and restive unions.

“It is a difficult situation at the moment for the industry as a whole. No matter what Lonmin does operationally, it is very difficult to see through the potential tension likely to arise over these next few months,” analyst Tyler Broda at Nomura said.

Over the weekend, militant South African union AMCU - now the union representing most of Lonmin’s miners - said one of its organisers was shot dead, and reported rising tension.

“(Negotiations) will be in the context of an industry where profitability has not been strong, and the ability of the industry to sustain wage increases is challenged,” acting chief executive Simon Scott said.

“Clearly we are dealing with a new, majority union and it is in our interest that we engage earlier and put forward our case on the difficulties the industry faces.”

Wage increases at Lonmin should take effect in October, but the miner has yet to strike a recognition agreement with AMCU.

Anglo American Platinum, the world’s largest platinum producer, plans to cut 6,000 mining jobs to overhaul its loss-making business. The layoffs were scaled back last week from the 14,000 initially proposed, as the company was forced to compromise with the South African government.

It now faces talks on the cuts with unions.

COST CONTROL

Cost inflation has been a major problem for South African platinum miners - the industry has struggled with crippling rises of 14 percent per year on average since 2007, driven by labour costs, electricity and raw material prices, despite weak platinum demand particularly from its core European market.

Lonmin - long one of the industry’s highest-cost producers - cheered investors with news on Monday that costs rose just 5.8 percent in the six months to March, versus a year ago.

The group brought down guidance for cost increases over the twelve months to “below 8 percent” from a previous forecast of 10 percent. It said it would see higher costs in the second half when steeper electricity tariffs kick in.

The group produced 366,059 ounces of platinum in concentrate - virtually flat on a year ago, before violent strikes battered production - and said platinum sales totalled 326,142 ounces.

Lonmin stuck to its full-year sales guidance of 660,000 ounces, due to smelter constraints after outages, but raised its production guidance to “in excess of 700,000 ounces”.

This was also despite a higher than expected number of government-ordered safety stoppages, due to a deterioration across the industry in February and March.

Lonmin’s London shares were up 2 percent at 284 pence at 1300 GMT, off earlier highs.