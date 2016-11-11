FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lonmin buys out Amplats' stake in Pandora
#Basic Materials
November 11, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Lonmin buys out Amplats' stake in Pandora

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Platinum mining company Lonmin Plc said on Friday it would buy Anglo American Platinum Ltd’s stake of its joint venture on Pandora mine for a consideration of 400 million rand ($27.92 million).

The acquisition of South Africa’s platinum producer Anglo American Platinum’s 42.5 percent stake gives London-based Lonmin a 92.5 percent stake in the mine, leaving Northam Platinum Ltd with 7.5 percent.

Separately, Amplats said it sold its stake in the mine for a deferred cash consideration of 400 million rand-1 billion rand over a period of six years.

$1 = 14.3245 rand Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

