Platinum producer Lonmin to shut two shafts, affecting about 6,000 jobs
#Basic Materials
July 24, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Platinum producer Lonmin to shut two shafts, affecting about 6,000 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Lonmin Plc, the world’s fourth-largest platinum producer by value, said it would close two of its shafts, affecting about 6,000 workers including contractors.

Lonmin said it would shut its Hossy and Newman shafts, which would also decrease normalised annual production by about 100,000 platinum ounces.

The company added that it would put a number of other shafts on care and maintenance, some of which are currently managed by contractors. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

