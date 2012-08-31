Lonmin labour talks suspended until Monday -union

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Discussions among platinum miner Lonmin , unions and government to end a strike that has halted production for more than two weeks have been suspended until Monday due to funerals for those killed in a labour fight, a union said on Friday.

Gideon du Plessis, deputy secretary general of trade union Solidarity, also said talks that stated this week seeking a plan to have 3,000 striking workers return to their post at Lonmin’s South Africa operations were suspended on Friday.