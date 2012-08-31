UPDATE 1-Lonmin labour talks suspended until Monday -union

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Discussions among platinum miner Lonmin Plc , unions and government to end a three-week strike have been suspended until Monday for funerals of those killed in a labour fight, a union official said on Friday.

Gideon du Plessis, deputy secretary general of trade union Solidarity, also said talks that stated this week seeking a plan to have 3,000 striking workers return to their post at Lonmin’s South Africa operations were suspended on Friday.

Lonmin said in a statement that 5.7 percent of its 28,000 -strong South African workforce had reported for work on Friday. That was down from just under 7 percent on Thursday, and likely impacted by workers attending funerals of their colleagues.

Production at the world’s third-largest platinum producer has come to a near standstill from the labour unrest, which has left 44 dead this month.

Shares of Lonmin were down 0.24 percent in Johannesburg at 78.71 rand at 1006 GMT.