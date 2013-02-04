FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lonrho estimates 2012 loss on contract, project delays
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 4, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Lonrho estimates 2012 loss on contract, project delays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - British industrial group Lonrho Plc said it would post a net operating loss for 2012 as there were delays in the delivery of certain contracts and implementation of some projects in its core agribusiness.

Lonrho, an industrial group with interests in Africa that operates through four divisions - agricultural operations, infrastructure, support services and hotels, said it expects to report a net operating loss of between 3 million pounds and 5 million pounds ($4.7 million-$7.9 million) for the year-ended Dec. 31.

Analysts were expecting the company to report a pretax profit of 10.45 million pounds on revenue of 223.5 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lonrho said full-year revenue rose 44.3 percent to 186.1 million pounds.

“Progress in certain areas has been slower than expected in the final quarter, impacting on revenue and profitability in 2012,” Lonrho said in a statement.

The company also said the Lonrho John Deere distributor in Mozambique experienced significant import delays of tractors and other equipment arriving into Mozambique in the fourth quarter.

It added that smaller-than-normal fish sizes hurt supply at its seafood production business even though fish volumes were good in November and the first part of December.

Shares in the company were down more than 15 percent at 7.85 pence in early trading on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.