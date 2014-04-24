FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lonza confirms full-year outlook
#Switzerland Market Report
April 24, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Lonza confirms full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Life science and specialty chemicals group Lonza confirmed its outlook for the full year after its business performance improved in the first quarter from the year-ago period.

“In both the Specialty Ingredients and Pharma & Biotech segments, we realized our growth targets and achieved a better performance than in the same period of the previous year,” the group said in a statement on Thursday without providing figures.

Lonza said it was on track to deliver a revenue growth of around 5 percent and a core earnings before interest and tax growth of around 10 percent in 2014.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
