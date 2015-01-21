UPDATE 2-Lonza delays full-year forecast after Swiss franc surge

* Net profit almost triples to 237 mln Swiss francs

* Says will re-evaluate outlook after franc surge

* Shares rise four percent after heavy falls of past week (Adds comments from CEO, CFO, share indication)

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Lonza Group held off giving a specific forecast for sales and profit growth this year as it grapples with an unexpected surge in the Swiss franc after the country’s central bank scrapped its cap on the currency.

The speciality chemicals and life sciences group is hoping a three-year restructuring programme that has included plant closures, job cuts and divestments of low-margin businesses will continue to bear fruit in 2015.

Full-year net profit almost tripled to 237 million Swiss francs ($271 million) in 2014 and was ahead of the average analyst forecast of 220 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Shares in Lonza, which had shed almost a quarter of their value following the SNB’s move last Thursday, opened four percent higher. The SNB’s shock decision to unwind its three-year-old policy of holding down the franc’s value prompted a raft of downgrades from analysts.

“Due to the recent and unexpected volatility in financial and currency markets, we decided to re-evaluate our outlook and to provide guidance for 2015 at a later stage,” Lonza said in a statement on Wednesday.

CURRENCY EXPOSURE

Lonza is seen as particularly exposed to a stronger franc since its plant in Visp, Switzerland, which exports more than 90 percent of products, is responsible for about 27 percent of group sales. In 2012, Lonza was forced to introduce longer working hours at the plant to protect margins.

Asked what measures Lonza could take to mitigate the impact of the franc, Chief Executive Richard Ridinger told reporters “there is nothing unthinkable”.

But he cautioned against an overreaction, saying Lonza was in a better position than five years ago thanks to its acquisition of U.S-based Arch Chemicals which has given it a better natural hedge against the dollar and the euro and balanced its operations globally.

A 5 percent fall in the dollar against the franc would knock about 10 million francs off operating profit, while a similar move in the euro would hurt to the tune of 5 million francs, said Chief Financial Officer Toralf Haag.

Despite the uncertainty, Lonza said it was confident sales and profits would grow this year. It previously forecast mid-single digit sales growth and an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of at least 20 percent.

Lonza, which supplies ingredients to the drugs’ industry, hopes to benefit from growing demand for its outsourcing services, as drugmakers invest in specialised medicines that are hard to produce and a rising number of products gain approval.

Overall group sales rose 1.6 percent last year to 3.64 billion francs, compared with analyst expectations of 3.69 billion francs.

The company proposed a dividend of 2.50 francs per share, compared with a payout of 2.15 francs last year. ($1 = 0.8731 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Keith Weir)