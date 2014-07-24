FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lonza says first-half sales rise by 7 pct, backs full-year outlook
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Lonza says first-half sales rise by 7 pct, backs full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker and life sciences group Lonza reiterated its full-year outlook as it posted first-half earnings that were slightly ahead of expectations.

Sales rose 7 percent in the first half to 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.99 billion). Analysts on average had forecast sales of 1.8 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Net profit for the period stood at 140 million francs, compared to 41 million a year earlier. Analysts in the poll had predicted a figure of 127 million francs.

Chief Executive Richard Ridinger is in the middle of overhauling Lonza’s structure and has shuttered plants, cut jobs and exited a project to produce generic drugs to try and improve profitability and productivity.

Lonza confirmed its target for around a 10 percent increase in core earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2014, as well as revenue growth of around 5 percent. The group also said capital expenditure in 2014 will remain well below 300 million francs. ($1 = 0.9023 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.