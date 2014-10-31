Lonza lowers revenue forecasts on weak water business

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Lonza revised down its forecast for full-year revenue growth on Friday as bad weather weighed on its water business.

The specialty chemicals and life science group said it now expects revenue growth under 5 percent from its previous forecast of around 5 percent.

“The Water Treatment business again suffered the effects of poor weather conditions that caused results to fall below last year’s level,” Lonza said in a quarterly business update.

Lonza confirmed its forecast for growth in core earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of around 10 percent and said capital expenditure will remain below 250 million Swiss francs in 2014.

The company does not disclose financial details for the third quarter. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)