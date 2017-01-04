FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lonza concludes peptides business sale, books charges
January 4, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 8 months ago

Lonza concludes peptides business sale, books charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Lonza has concluded the divestment of its peptides business in Belgium to PolyPeptide Laboratories Holding, the Swiss group said on Wednesday. It gave no financial terms.

"As announced (in) early December, Lonza has booked a non-cash related write-off of 44 million Swiss francs ($42.8 million). Furthermore, Lonza will also book a 29 million franc non-cash currency translation impact in the first half of 2017," it said.

$1 = 1.0279 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill

