#Switzerland Market Report
July 22, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Lonza earnings up on cost cuts, manufacturing services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals and life sciences group Lonza posted higher sales and underlying profit for the first half, helped by cost cuts and strong demand for its custom manufacturing services to the biotech sector.

First-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) gained 3.6 percent to 375 million Swiss francs ($391.73 million), in line with market expectations, on sales of 1.904 billion francs.

Analysts had on average predicted sales of 1.84 billion francs.

Demand for ingredients for crop chemicals and wood protection products were also strong, it added.

It confirmed a previous forecast for higher sales in 2015 and core EBIT growth of at least 5 percent.

$1 = 0.9573 Swiss francs Reporting by Ludwig Burger

