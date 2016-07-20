FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lonza raises outlook after double-digit core earnings rise in H1
July 20, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Lonza raises outlook after double-digit core earnings rise in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals and life sciences group Lonza raised its guidance for 2016 after reporting the strongest earnings growth in its history during the first six month.

First-half core earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 20 percent to 312 million Swiss francs ($316.65 million), surpassing average analyst expectations for core EBIT of 300 million francs.

Sales increased 6 percent year-on-year to 2.01 billion francs.

"Specifically our Pharma&Biotech segment delivered outstanding operational performance across all of our assets," Chief Executive Richard Ridinger said.

The group raised its guidance to reflect expected double-digit core EBIT growth in 2016 and said strong cash flow would further reduce net debt, which stood at 337 million francs.

$1 = 0.9853 Swiss francs Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

