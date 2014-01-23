Lonza full-year net profit misses poll

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals and life sciences group Lonza said on Thursday it expects core earnings to grow 10 percent this year as it reported fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations.

Lonza, which produces pharmaceutical ingredients for drugmakers like GlaxoSmithKline as well as chemicals for fertilizers, said full-year net profit fell 44 percent to 87 million Swiss francs ($95.6 million), compared to 156 million a year earlier.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected net profit of 120 million Swiss francs on average.

The Basel-based firm forecast an increase in core earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 10 percent for 2014 and said sales should grow 5 percent. It confirmed its mid-term targets for 2015.