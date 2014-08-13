FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lookers CEO sees 2014 pre-tax profit of over 60 mln stg
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 13, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Lookers CEO sees 2014 pre-tax profit of over 60 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Car dealership chain Lookers , expects to post 2014 pretax profit of just over 60 million pounds ($100.9 million), CEO Andy Bruce told Reuters on Wednesday, higher than current analyst forecasts.

“We’ll now be expected to nudge over 60 (million pounds) for the year which is OK with us,” he said.

The company reported posted record first-half results earlier on Wednesday and said it was on track to beat the current market view.

Analyst expectations had been for the company to post pretax profit of 57 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters consensus forecast.

$1 = 0.5945 British Pounds Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Sarah Young

