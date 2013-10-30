FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lookers expects to beat market forecasts on UK car sales boom
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 30, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Lookers expects to beat market forecasts on UK car sales boom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British car dealership chain Lookers expects annual profits to be significantly ahead of market expectations after enjoying strong growth in both new and used car sales in the last four months.

The firm, which also owns Scottish brand Taggarts and the Charles Hurst brand in Northern Ireland, on Wednesday said retail new car sales rose 19 percent in the last nine months and used car volumes rose 20 percent in the same period.

New car sales in Britain have risen steadily over the last 18 months, bucking the negative trend across much of continental Europe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
