Car dealer Lookers sees 2014 ahead after H1 profits jump
August 13, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Car dealer Lookers sees 2014 ahead after H1 profits jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s fourth largest car dealer Lookers < LOOK.L> posted a 36 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profit on Wednesday, giving it confidence that its full-year results would exceed current market expectations.

The firm, which sells nearly 120,000 new and used vehicles in Britain every year, reported adjusted pre-tax profit of 40.2 million pounds ($67.58 million) in the six months to 30 June 2014, compared to the 29.6 million pounds it made in the same period last year, spurred on by record car sales.

$1 = 0.5948 British Pounds Reporting By Costas Pitas

